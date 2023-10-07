ST. PAUL, MINN. (USF) –- Cougar Football hit the road to take on Concordia-St. Paul while coming away with a 35-28 victory and moving to 3-3 on the season.

Sioux Falls took a 20-14 lead at the half after Camden Dean and Adam Mullen combined for three touchdowns through the air. The two combined for 143-yards through the air while completing 12-of-20 pass attempts just in the first half.

Dean connected with Travis Yohnke on a 6-yard touchdown pass to open the game followed by another 13-yard pass to Carter Slykhuis to end the first quarter with a 13-7 lead. Dean led USF in the first half on the ground as well while recording 71-yards on nine carries. Slykhuis pulled down eight receptions throughout the first half for 109-yards, his first 100-yard game of the season, while finishing with career high of 134 receiving yards.

Mullen landed a 10-yard touchdown pass with Mark Leonard to open the second quarter and gave the Coo a 20-7 lead before CSP responded just before the half. In doing so, Mullen became the fourth USF quarterback to complete over 400 career passes.

When leading at the half, USF is now 100-10 overall. The Golden Bears tacked on seven during the third quarter to give them their only lead of the game and finishing the quarter up 21-20. The Cougars responded with 15 unanswered points in the fourth, including a 50-yard pick 6 by Connor Aldrich , before CSP was able to narrow their deficit.

Defensively, USF was led Garret Hoffman with two pass breakups along with Eli Schlangen (8), Matt Goehring (6) and Brendan Holt (6) combining for 22 tackles on the day.

RECAP

The Cougars will head north once again next weekend to take on MSU Moorhead. Kickoff is slated for 12pm at Nemzek Stadium on Saturday, October 14.