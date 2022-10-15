BISMARCK, N.D. (USF) – The No.14 USF football was tested today as they took on the University of Mary Marauders in a cross-conference match-up. The Cougars came out victorious, 41-27, over the Marauders, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Sioux Falls would take their first lead of the game.

“Our guys were tested today, but they answered the call,” said Head Coach Jon Anderson. “They were able to work and stick together knowing that we wouldn’t be denied. We were able to use our running game to wear them down which ultimately led to our success today.”

Thuro Reisdorfer led the Cougars with a career high 222 yard rushing game along with three rushing touchdowns to move him in to 7th on the USF all-time rushing list. While taking a career high 36 carries, Reisdorfer was able to nab his 6th consecutive 100+ yard rushing game and lead the Cougars to their seventh victory on the season and 10th consecutive win.

Landon Freeman was just three yards shy of another 100+ yard day with 97 yards on the day and 16 carries. Freeman found the pylon in the fourth quarter with a nine yard carry to tie the game up at 27 apiece with 12:55 remaining in the game.

Ethan Wittenburg pulled in his third touchdown of the season to put the Cougars up 34-27 in the fourth. Wittenburg secured three receptions for 82 yards on the day despite winds being more than 20 mph.

Sioux Falls would go on to win 41-27 and advance to 7-0 on the season.

The Cougar defense tallied six sacks on the day for a total loss of 26 yards led by the notorious, Zach Durfee. Durfee recorded 2.5 sacks on the day moving him to 11.5 on the season and the NSIC sack leader.

Bryce Jackson, Conor Rice, Walker Harris and Brady Crawford each came up with crucial sacks of their own and helped the Cougars hold the Marauders to just 294 yards of total offense.

Sioux Falls would tally 422 yards of total offense with 338 yards coming on the ground. Adam Mullen completed five passes today for 95 yards with a long of 42 yards caught by Ethan Wittenburg.

The Cougars saw changes at a couple positions with Gio Purpura and Connor Aldrich out with injuries.

“You never know when it’ll be your time, but our depth chart came ready to compete today and answered the called,” said Coach Anderson.

Sioux Falls will be back in action as they hit the road again to take on Winona State at Maxwell Field in Winona, Minnesota. Kick-off is slated for 2:00pm against the 5-2 Warriors where the Cougars will look to upend Winona’s homecoming. For all things Cougar Football, be sure to follow along on the new USF Cougars app as well as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.