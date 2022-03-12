WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Viborg-Hurley won their first Class ‘B’ Girls Basketball State Championship with a 58-53 decision over De Smet.



The eighth-seeded Cougars were in a shootout early. They trailed De Smet 20-19 after one quarter.



The Bulldogs built a 34-29 lead, but a 7-0 run gave the Cougars a 36-34 lead.



De Smet would score before the halftime horn, tying the game at 36.



The Bulldogs jumped out to an eight-point lead as a 10-0 run made it 44-36, three minutes into the second half.

The next eight minutes were all Cougars. They went on a 15-2 run, capped off by a Denae Mach jumper.

Viborg-Hurley led 51-46 with five minutes to play.



De Smet got the deficit down two a pair at 55-53 and they had a chance to tie, but a turnover would follow.

Viborg-Hurley would cash in three clutch free throws to lift them to victory.



The Cougars won their first ever state title in VO-op history, 58-53 points over De Smet. Hurley won the Class ‘B’ state title in 1992, 30 years ago today.



The Cougars were led by Mach who scored a game high 23 points. Coral Mason added 19.



De Smet was led by Kennadi Buchholz who finished with a double-double of 15 points and 21 rebounds. She scored 65 points in the Bulldogs three games.



Buchholz was also named the 2022 Spirit of Su winner.



Viborg-Hurley finished 22-4 this season. Denae Mach and Coral Mason each earned All-Tournanent honors for the Cougars.

