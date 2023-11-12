KANSAS CITY, MO. (USF) –- The USF Men’s Basketball team closed out the Central Region Challenge against Pittsburg State falling 67-66.

The Cougars struggled throughout the first half shooting 33.3% from the field while going 3-18 from beyond the arch. Jack Thompson and Shawn Warrior paved the way through the first half with five points each followed by Creighton Morisch and Kenji Scales with four. The Gorillas would head into the half with a 42-25 lead.

Sioux Falls battled back in the second half with USF shooting 45.7% from the field while holding Pittsburg State to 34.6%. The Cougars outscored the Gorillas 41-25 in the second half, but fell short in the comeback. USF had 22 points in the paint compared to PSUs 10 along with 17 points off the bench.

LEADERS

Shawn Warrior led USF with 17 points followed by Noah Puetz with 14 and Creighton Morisch with 11.

Kenji Scales recorded a team high five assists along with seven points. Jack Thompson dished out four assists and eight points.

Noah Puetz led both teams in rebounds with 10 giving him his first double-double of the season. Warrior added 6 boards of his own followed by Morisch with four.

UP NEXT

USF will head to Rohnert Park, California to compete in the Ron Logsdon Basketball Challenge hosted by Sonoma State. The Coo will take on Sonoma State on November 17 at 9pm central time followed by Stanislaus State on November 18 at 6pm.