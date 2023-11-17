Spearfish, S.D. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team opened the East/West Challenge with a close loss to Black Hills State. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cougars 62-53.

The Coo got off to a good start in quarter 1 but ended the period trailing by 1. USF shot 44% from the field while Black Hills State shot 25%. The Cougars held BHSU to 28% shooting from behind the arc in the first half including holding them to 0% in the first quarter. The Coo got hot in the 2nd quarter from 3 making 5-10. The Cougars held a slight edge in rebounding 19-17 and grew their lead to 11 at one point. USF led going into the half 29-21. Freshman Danielle Minsaas paced the Cougars in the first half with 9 points.

Black Hills State came out of the halftime break and took control of the 3rd quarter. Storming back to take the lead behind 44% shooting from the field and holding USF to 14% shooting from the field and 12% from 3. BHSU outrebounded the Cougars 16-7 and forced 5 USF turnovers. USF made a valiant effort to comeback after getting outscored 22-6 in the 3rd cutting the lead to 2 before Black Hills State pulled away using 7-10 shooting in the 4th quarter to put USF away. The Cougars shot 42% from the floor, but only made 2 3s on 9 attempts.

LEADERS

Danielle Minsaas led all scorers on the night with 16 points on 6-9 shooting and 4-7 from 3. Brecli Honner was the only other cougar in double figures with 11 points.

Freshmen Kami Wadsworth paced the Cougars in rebounding with 6 and 3 other Cougars, Ayla Brown , Riley Moreland , and Danielle Minsaas , each added 5 boards.