MOORHEAD, MINN. (USF) — Cougar Football took on MSU Moorhead today during their homecoming weekend resulting in a 53-40 defeat.

Sioux Falls scored first when Camden Dean connected with Matt Grzybowski on a 12-yard touchdown. Moorhead responded with a 98-yard pick-six, but missed the extra point to make it 7-6 Cougars. Two touchdown passes from Jack Strand to Ryan Bieberdorf got Moorhead to 20 points by halftime, and two touchdown passes from Camden Dean to Hunter Schneider and Mark Leonard respectively helped the Coo close out the first half with a 21-20 lead over the Dragons while only allowing MSU just five possessions.

In the 2nd half, the offensive show continued from both teams. Strand to Bieberdorf again for a touchdown started off the scoring and then Strand found Gage Florence for a 32 yard touchdown to make it 33-21. Dean and the Cougars came back with another touchdown toss to Leonard, but the Dragons came back with a rushing touchdown from Tyson Powell and another touchdown from Strand to Bieberdorf. To finish out the game Camden Dean found Leonard for another touchdown only to get followed up by another touchdown from Strand to Florence for 67 yards. The Coo were able to tack on another touchdown with 2:10 left in the 4th quarter when Dean found freshman Christian Janis for a 3-yard score.

USF dominated in the rushing categories and the time of possession, and were able to top the Dragons in a few receiving categories such as receiving yards and pass yards with 463. The Cougar offense was able to put on a show with Camden Dean leading the way. Dean went 41-63 with 463 yards and 6 total touchdowns. Carter Slykhuis continued his hot play with 18 catches and 206 yards, both of which are career highs for Carter. Mark Leonard also showed up big in the receiving department as he totaled 9 catches for 130 yards which are also career highs for Leonard. Three of those nine catches for Leonard resulted in touchdowns. Camden Dean led USF in rushing with 120 yards on 22 attempts.

USF will be back in action next Saturday October 21 at home against Winona State. Kickoff will take place at Bob Young Field at 1pm with gates opening at 12pm.