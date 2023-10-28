SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – Cougar Football fell 55-6 to #2 Pittsburg State today moving to 3-6 on the season.

USF held Pitt State to just seven points in the first quarter, but struggled with just 22 yards of total offense. The Gorillas tacked on another 20 points during the second quarter to end the half with an early 27-0 lead.

Sioux Falls executed their first field goal of the season after Nick Hernandez split the uprights from 35-yards out midway through the third quarter just before PSU returned the kickoff 100-yards to take a 41-3 lead. Hernandez added another 36-yard field goal to finish the third quarter 41-6.

Although the Gorillas defeated the Coo 55-6, Dylan Rudningen became the 33rd member of the 1,000-yard club today and currently sits at 1,029 career rushing yards.

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they host Wayne State for Senior Day on Saturday, November 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 1pm at Bob Young Field for their final home game of the season.