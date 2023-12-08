Sioux Falls, SD (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team dropped a home matchup with Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs beat the Cougars 77-50.

Duluth started off the game hot and never looked back. They shot 46% from the field and 40% from 3 to take a 19-6 lead after the first period. USF shot 16% from both the field and behind the arc. In the 2nd quarter, USF shot 27% and didn’t make a 3. UMD continued their hot shooting going 12-18 (66%) from the field 1-1 on 3s. This gave the Bulldogs a 28-9 2nd quarter win and went into the halftime break up 47-15.

The Cougars were able to come out of the halftime break and win the 3rd quarter. USF shot 37% from the field and 50% from behind the arc to win the quarter 21-13. Duluth shot 35% and didn’t make a 3 thanks to some stifling Cougar defense. The 4th quarter was tight with UMD only winning the quarter 17-14. Duluth shot 44% from the field and 25% from 3 to close out the game. The Cougars shot 35% from the field and 20% from 3. UMD scored 44 points in the paint compared to USF with 22. Duluth had 14 points off of Cougar turnovers and USF had 17 bench points.

LEADERS

Ayla Brown and Kami Wadsworth led USF in scoring with 11 points each. Riley Moreland and Sidney Swanson both added 6 points.

Wadsworth led the Cougars in rebounding with 5. Danielle Minsaas added 4 while Brown and Landree Wilson each chipped in 3.

Brown paced the Coo in assists with 3 and Minsaas added 2. Ayla Brown also played a game high 31 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow Saturday December 9 in the Stewart Center. USF hosts Concordia St. Paul starting at 5:30PM.