Sioux Falls, S.D. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team beat Bemidji State tonight 48-34. This marks USF’s 3rd straight conference win in a row. The Cougars are 10-1 against the Beavers since 2013.

The Cougars came out and took the first quarter using stifling defense to win the period 11-7. The Beavers shot 23% from the field and went 1-7 on 3s. USF shot 26% and did not make a 3. The second period was more of the same great defense from the Coo. Bemidji shot 20% from the field and did not make a 3. USF caught fire on the offensive end shooting 42% from the field and making a three. The Cougars took a 27-12 lead into the halftime break.

The second half was very even between the Cougars and Beavers. BSU won the 3rd period 13-12 while shooting 28% from the field and 33% from behind the arc. USF shot 30% from the field and did not make a 3. The Cougars shot 21% from the field and didn’t make a 3 in the 4th period. Bemidji also struggled as they shot 33% from the field and did not make a 3 either. The second half was won by the Beavers 22-21. USF had 20 points in the paint, 13 points off of BSU turnovers, and 8 fast break points.

LEADERS

Kami Wadsworth paced a balanced Cougar scoring attack with 12 points. Brecli Honner added 11, Danielle Minsaas 9, and Ayla Brown 8 points.

Brown and Minsaas were monsters on the glass today as both recorded career highs with 9 rebounds each. Kylie Wroblewski came off the bench and added 6 boards as well.

Brown and Wadsworth led the Coo in assists with 3 each. Honner and Minsaas both chipped in 2 assists as well. Ayla Brown also played a game high 36 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action Friday January 12 starting at 7:30PM. They will be in Minot N.D. to take on Minot State.