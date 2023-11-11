SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) — Cougar Volleyball had a lights out afternoon as they defeated Winona State 3-1.

The Warriors took set one, 25-21, but the Coo were led by Sadie Voss and Jordan Kuper as the two combined for 11 kills. USF held a .419 attacking percentage throughout the first set along with a 64% sideout percentage.

Sioux Falls kept it going throughout the second set as Kuper paved the way with seven kills and two assisted blocks to lead USF to a 25-21 set victory. USF landed 14 kills on 30 attacks to average a .300 attacking percentage.

It was a full team effort in set three as the Cougars held the Warriors to just a .167 attacking percentage while landing 13 kills and a block of their own.

USF shut the door in the fourth set with 19 kills and a 25-22 set win led by Voss and Kuper.

Kuper led the team with 20 kills on the day, her third 20-kill match of the season, along with two service aces and two assisted blocks for 23 points on the day.

Voss was close behind with 17 kills, nine digs, a service ace and an assisted block for 18.5 points.

Jordyn Hamm led the team with a .556 attacking percentage, 10 kills, three service aces and an assisted block for 13.5 points.

Elise Gillen dished out 55 assists on the day along with three kills and eight digs for the Coo.

Sioux Falls will be back in action as they take on Wayne State in the opening round of the NSIC Championships Tuesday, November 14 at 6pm in Wayne, Nebraska.