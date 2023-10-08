Sioux Falls, S.D. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Soccer team beat Southwest Minnesota State today out at Bob Young Field 2-1. This win gives USF its first weekend sweep of the year.

SMSU outshot USF 15-7 with 11 of those being on goal. All 3 goals in this match were scored in the first half. Mara Nelson got the Cougars on the board early with a goal in the 2nd minute of the game. Julia Kreutner scored the second of USF’s goals in the 20th minute. Both Nelson and Kreutner scored their first goal of the season today. SMSU got a goal closer after a penalty kick in the 31st minute. Selena Prolic put the ball in the back of the net for the Mustangs are the penalty on USF.

The Cougars Caroline Titze got the start in goal and made 10 saves on the day. Audrey and Alyson Gallagher both got shown Yellow Cards at the same time in the 75th minute of the match.

This match moves the Cougars to 3-5-2 on the season. The Coo will be back in action Friday October 13 in Mankato, MN. They take on Minnesota State at 3:00PM. This game will take place at The Pitch on the campus of Minnesota State Mankato.