Sioux Falls, S.D. (USF) -– The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team picked up another win today in the Stewart Center. They beat Chadron State 84-72.

USF and Chadron played a tight first half with the Coo going into the break leading 34-32. In that period Chadron State shot it better from the field shooting 43% compared to USF’s 34%. The Coo had the script flip from behind the arc as they shot 41% compared to Chadron shooting 22%. Chadron had a lead of 9 at one point before USF was able to storm back to take the halftime lead.

In the second half the Cougars caught fire. USF shot 61% from the field compared to 57% for Chadron. From behind the arc shot 60% and Chadron only 33%. USF had a lead of 16 at one point in the second half. The Cougars won the rebounding battle 28-20, but Chadron had more points in the paint with 36 compared to only 20 from USF. The Cougars had 19 second chance points compared to Chadron’s 4.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Jack Thompson who had 25 points. Shawn Warrior and Jake Kettner each had 15 and Creighton Morisch chipped in 11.

Noah Puetz led all players with 10 rebounds. Morisch and Kyle Ingwerson each added 4 boards.

Jack Thompson dished out a game high 8 assists which ties his career high. Kenji Scales , Ingwerson, and Morisch each added 3 assists. Jack Thompson played 35 minutes to pace the Cougars.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action on Friday December 1 at Minnesota State Mankato. This game will tip at 5:30PM in the Bresnan Center on the campus of MSU Mankato.