SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Football team picked up their second win of the season while shutting out Minot State, 7-0.

Dylan Rudningen rushed for a career high of 131 yards on 17 carries followed by Matt Grzybowski with 52 yards on 13 carriers.

Camden Dean started at quarterback for the Coo today throwing for 101 yards but was sacked four times today for a loss of 25 yards. Adam Mullen stepped in towards the end of the third quarter to give USF their first lead of the game when he landed a 14 yard pass to Jaelon Taylor to put Sioux Falls up 7-0. Mullen went on to complete 6 of his 8 passes for 25 yards.

The Cougar offense struggled the first half when Dean was sacked twice in the second quarter and had just 132 yards of total offense. They returned following the half to accumulate 137 yards of offense in just the third quarter.

Overall, USF saw 323 yards of total offense in their lowest scoring game since 1982 when they defeated Huron 2-0. The Coo found success in the air game, despite the 12mph wind, with 126 passing yards and their only touchdown. The team also outran the Beavers with 197 yards compared to their 156 yards.

For the defense, Connor Aldrich recorded the teams lone fumble and interception on the day returning it for 10 yards while Preston Yohnke , Alex Macksam and Cole Campbell forced three pass breakups. The Cougar defense had seven tackles for a total loss of 15 yards on the day led by Cain McWilliams .

UP NEXT

Sioux Falls advances to 2-2 on the season and will get set to host (RV) Augustana next week at Bob Young Field for the 2023 Cougars Days homecoming game. Kickoff is slated for 1pm and gates will open at 12pm. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets online as well as download the app for access to game programs, rosters and more!