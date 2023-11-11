MARSHALL, MINN. (USF) — Cougar Football fell to the Southwest Minnesota State Mustangs, 28-10, earlier today finishing the season 3-8.

SMSU opened the game with a 14-point first quarter shutting the Coo out until the beginning of the second when Nick Hernandez split the uprights from 35-yards out for his 26th career field goal while going 5-for-5 on the season. The Mustangs headed into the half with a 21-3 lead over the Cougars before adding seven points in the second half.

It wasn’t until midway through the fourth quarter that Adam Mullen would connect with Darfnell Gouin on a 65-yard touchdown pass followed by a successful PAT resulting in what would be the final score of 28-10.

Sioux Falls finished the game with 171-yards of total offense behind Adam Mullen , Dylan Rudningen and Darfnell Gouin . Mullen threw for 135-yards and one score while Rudningen rushed for his second consecutive 100-yard game and fourth of the season. Gouin pulled down three receptions for 87-yards and the lone touchdown for the Coo.

The Cougar defense forced three sacks on the Mustangs led by Brendan Holt and Mouhamed Diawara each with one while Nate Tillak and Cal Botsford teamed up for the third.