Mankato, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State women’s basketball team dropped to Minnesota State Friday night, 48-69. The Wolves responded back in the second quarter out-scoring the Mavericks by three, however an early lead by the Mavericks kept the win out of reach for the Wolves.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 48, MSU 69
Records: NSU 9-4 (5-2 NSIC), MSU 10-4 (7-1 NSIC)
Attendance: 1098
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Northern State tallied 12 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, 11 in the third, and nine in the fourth
- The Wolves made 33.3 % of shots from the floor along with 17.6 % from the 3-point arc and shot 64.7 % from the free throw line
- NSU notched 26 points in the paint, 39 rebounds, 13 assists, seven steals, and five blocks in the contest
- Madelyn Bragg led the Wolves offense with 16 points, five rebounds, and two blocks
- In addition, Bragg led the team on the floor with a 70.0 field goal percentage
- Rianna Fillipi and Abbey Holmes both notched eight points each, with Fillipi dishing out a team leading eight rebounds and three steals in the contest
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Madelyn Bragg: 16 points, 70.0 field-goal %, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
- Rianna Fillipi: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 steals
- Abbey Holmes: 8 points, 3 assists
UP NEXT
Northern State returns to action on Saturday evening against Winona State. Tip-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. on January 6th from Winona, Minn. to end the weekend.