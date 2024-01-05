Mankato, Minn. (Northern State) – The Northern State women’s basketball team dropped to Minnesota State Friday night, 48-69. The Wolves responded back in the second quarter out-scoring the Mavericks by three, however an early lead by the Mavericks kept the win out of reach for the Wolves.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 48, MSU 69

Records: NSU 9-4 (5-2 NSIC), MSU 10-4 (7-1 NSIC)

Attendance: 1098



HOW IT HAPPENED

Northern State tallied 12 points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, 11 in the third, and nine in the fourth

The Wolves made 33.3 % of shots from the floor along with 17.6 % from the 3-point arc and shot 64.7 % from the free throw line

NSU notched 26 points in the paint, 39 rebounds, 13 assists, seven steals, and five blocks in the contest

Madelyn Bragg led the Wolves offense with 16 points, five rebounds, and two blocks

Rianna Fillipi and Abbey Holmes both notched eight points each, with Fillipi dishing out a team leading eight rebounds and three steals in the contest

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

Madelyn Bragg : 16 points, 70.0 field-goal %, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

: 16 points, 70.0 field-goal %, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks Rianna Fillipi : 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 steals

: 8 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 steals Abbey Holmes : 8 points, 3 assists

UP NEXT

Northern State returns to action on Saturday evening against Winona State. Tip-off time is set for 5:30 p.m. on January 6th from Winona, Minn. to end the weekend.