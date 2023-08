HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Cory Yeigh picked up the win in the late model street stocks Saturday night for his 40th feature win at I-90 Speedway in Hartford.

Lee Goos Jr. secured his fifth victory of the year by claiming first place in the sprint cars.

Tanner Koster captured his second straight checkered flag with a victory in the B-Mods.

Dustin Gulbrandson beat the rest of the field in the hobby stock feature.