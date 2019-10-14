Correa HR in 11th, Astros top Yankees 3-2; ALCS tied at 1

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa celebrates after his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees during the 11th inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON (AP) – Carlos Correa hit a leadoff home run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a battle of the bullpens, beating the New York Yankees 3-2 Sunday night to tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece.

The slumping Correa, who earlier hit an RBI double and made a sensational play at shortstop, connected for an opposite-field shot to right off J.A. Happ.

Correa watched the ball sail, then held up one finger as he rounded the bases. As he approached home plate, he tossed his helmet as if shooting a basketball at the crowd of teammates waiting for him.

Game 3 is Tuesday afternoon at Yankee Stadium. Gerrit Cole, who is 18-0 in his last 24 starts and led the majors in strikeouts, starts for the Astros against Luis Severino.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.