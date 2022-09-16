MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Carlos Correa’s solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon’s two-run shot in the second gave the Minnesota Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

The Twins pulled within four games of first-place Cleveland in the AL Central race after allowing only 13 hits in the series. They had five relievers throw scoreless innings.

Minnesota is 12-4 against Kansas City this season.

The Twins hit the road for five games in Cleveland this weekend.