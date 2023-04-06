VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Kayla Karius is pleased to announce the addition of Coral Mason as a walk-on with the Coyote program.

Mason, a native of Hurley, South Dakota, was the 2023 South Dakota Class B Player of the Year. She averaged 18.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals per game during her senior season. Mason was twice named to the all-state first team and twice selected as the Cornbelt Conference MVP. She was a three-time all-conference player, twice making the first team with one second team honor. The 5-foot-10 guard was a 1,000-point scorer for Viborg-Hurley High School, helping lead the Cougars to back-to-back state championship titles.

“We are excited to welcome Coral to our Coyote family!” said Karius. “She completed a fantastic high school career, leading her team to back-to-back state titles and was named the South Dakota Class B Player of the Year. Growing up in our great state, she certainly knows the pride of wearing South Dakota on her jersey and will be a great addition to our program.”

Mason’s also a two-time all-Cornbelt Conference pick on the volleyball court, being selected as the conference MVP and honorable mention all-state as a senior last fall.

An honor roll student, National Honor Society member and class president, Mason plans to major in business at South Dakota.