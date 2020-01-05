 

Cook, Vikings upend Saints 26-20 in OT in NFC playoffs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees passed for 208 yards and a touchdown, but had two turnovers.

