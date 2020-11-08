Cook, Vikes top Lions 34-20; Stafford in concussion protocol

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Dalvin Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns, two to tight end Irv Smith Jr., in his second straight turnover-free performance as the Vikings picked up their first home win this season.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford left in the fourth quarter for concussion evaluation after taking a knee to the head during a sack. He was picked off on consecutive possessions in the third quarter.

