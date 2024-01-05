Sioux Falls, SD. (USF) — The University of Sioux Falls Women’s Basketball team defeated Wayne State tonight in Overtime 70-68. The win secured USF’s third conference win of the year and second in a row. The Huskies had beaten USF 5 times in a row until tonight.

The Cougars came out hot in the first quarter. They won the quarter 15-12 and shot 58% from the field and 33% from behind the 3 point arc. St. Cloud was able to hang with the Coo despite shooting 26% from the field and 33% from 3. In the second quarter, St. Cloud won 20-19 and flipped their poor shooting first quarter. They shot 42% from the field and 55% from 3 while USF shot 57% from the field and only 25% from 3. 34-32 was the lead for the Coo heading into the halftime break.

The Cougars came out firing in the second half. They shot 61% from the field and went 50% on 3s. St. Cloud wasn’t able to quite keep pace shooting 50% from the field and 40% from behind the arc. The Coo won the 3rd quarter 21-13. The Huskies would win the 4th quarter 18-15 but USF was too much to handle down the stretch. St. Cloud shot 43% from the field and 50% from 3 and the Coo shot 60% from the field and 33% from behind the arc. The Cougars had 42 points in the paint compared to St. Cloud’s 16. USF also had 14 points off of Husky turnovers and 9 fast break points.

LEADERS

Kami Wadsworth and Ayla Brown led the way for USF by both earning career highs. They both scored a game high 19 points. Danielle Minsaas added 9 and Brecli Honner chipped in 8 points as well for USF

Madison Wuebben and Sidney Swanson led the Coo in rebounding with 4 each. Wadsworth, Minsaas, and Kylie Wroblewski all added 3 rebounds as well. Minsaas also had a career high 4 steals.

Brown also led the way for USF in assists with 4. Wadsworth added 3 assists as well and also played a game high 33 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow in the Stewart Center. They will host Bemidji State starting at 5:30PM.