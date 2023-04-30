Bemidji, MN. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls softball team split two games with Bemidji State today. Bemidji won game 1 3-0 and USF took game 2 12-1 in 6 innings.

GAME 1 – L, 3-0

Bemidji was able to score 1 run in the 3rd and 2 runs in the 4th to take control of the game.

USF was outhit by BSU 8-3. Lexie Swift , Jadyen Haley, and Taryn Wagner each had a hit for the Coo.

Hanna Cress got the start for USF and went 3.1 innings. Kennedy Thomas came in to throw 2.2 innings of shutout softball recording 3 strikeouts in the process.

GAME 2 – W, 12-1

The Coo got off to a hot start in game 2 scoring 3 runs in the 1st inning. Bemidji came back with 1 run in the 2nd, but USF would stay hot. The Cougars scored 1 in the 4th, 2 in the 5th, and 6 in the 6th to put the game away.

USF had the bats rolling outhitting BSU 16-4. Rylie Jones led the team in hits with 3 and 5 Cougars had 2 hits apiece.

Kait Van Der Zwaag got the start for USF and threw a complete game. She only gave up 1 run on 4 hits and recorded 4 strikeouts.

UP NEXT

The NSIC tournament is coming up for everyone in the conference you made the top 8. These games will be played in Rochester, MN. The tournament goes from Wednesday May 3 through Saturday May 6.

