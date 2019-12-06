Committee recommends reshaping high school football system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Plans for a radical overhaul of South Dakota’s high school football system are gaining some traction.

An advisory committee has advanced plans to reconfigure the seven-class system to five classes, a proposal to be considered by the state’s athletic directors and ultimately the South Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors.

The committee took a look at the current system and considered trends across the state with respect to the increasing number of consolidations and co-ops, variances in enrollment and growth of the Sioux Falls metro.

The panel is proposing the five classes would be renamed 11AA, 11A, 11B, 9A and 9B.

In October, Pierre, which won the state championship, defeated Spearfish 103-0 in a Class 11AA first-round playoff game.

