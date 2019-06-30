Comeback victory sends Storm to United Bowl

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO) -After winning its first round playoff game against Tucson, the Sioux Falls Storm stood one win away from making their 10th consecutive trip to the United Bowl. Standing in the way was defending league champion Iowa, who defeated Sioux Falls in last year’s championship.

Sioux Falls trailed for most of the game, but outscored the Barnstormers by 12 points in the fourth quarter en route to the 52-50 victory.

Storm quarterback Lorenzo Brown threw for 208 yards and 5 touchdown, while also adding 3 scores on the ground.

Sioux Falls will play at Arizona for the United Bowl.