Colts end Broncos’ red-zone streak without TD

Marlon Mack’s 10-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter ended the Denver Broncos’ streak of consecutive red-zone trips without allowing a touchdown at 10.

The Colts’ drive was helped when Denver defensive lineman Mike Purcell was called for roughing the passer call on the previous play.

But Adam Vinatieri missed the potentially game-tying extra point wide left to make it 13-12. Vinatieri also missed a 45-yard field goal wide right on Indy’s first drive and has now missed four extra points this season.

Vinatieri played in his 200th career game with Indy and only trails Reggie Wayne (211), Peyton Mannig (208) and John Unitas (206) in franchise history.

