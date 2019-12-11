Colorado State edges SDSU 72-68

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — South Dakota State men’s basketball was dealt a heartbreaker Tuesday evening at Colorado State, falling 72-68 in a tightly-contest matchup at Moby Arena.

The Jackrabbits and Rams traded punches throughout the game with 10 ties and 15 lead changes, including two inside the final minute of action. Matt Dentlinger’s putback layup sent SDSU ahead, 68-67 with 45 seconds to go, but a CSU 3-pointer at 17 seconds flipped the script for good.

Douglas Wilson led the Jackrabbit offense with 15 points, going 7-of-10 from the field alongside five rebounds. Noah Freidel (12 points) and Alex Arians (10 points) were in double-figure scoring as well.

Freidel matched Dentlinger (nine points) for the team-lead with six boards each.

Brandon Key dished six assists in the game, as SDSU shot 43.3 percent from the field with a 7-of-23 effort from beyond the arc.

Both teams held five-point leads in the opening half, but it was Colorado State that held a 31-30 edge at halftime.

The Rams kept the momentum early in the second, coming out of the locker room with a 9-2 run before the Jackrabbits answered with a 7-0 burst of its own, climbing back to 40-39 with 15:35 to play. The teams settled into a back-and-forth game from there.

All square at 61 near the five-minute mark, Alex Arians sank a pair of free throws to start SDSU on a scoring run of five-straight, but the Rams answered down the stretch to defend home court.

A complete box score from Tuesday’s game was not immediately available.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 2-1 against Colorado State.

The Jackrabbits went plus-nine on the boards in the game, dropping their first game of the season when out-rebounding an opponent.

Freshmen Baylor Scheierman, Noah Freidel and David Wingett (two 3-pointers) combined for 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns to Brookings this weekend to open a three-game homestand. The Jackrabbits host Nebraska Kearney Friday at 7 p.m.

-GoJacks.com-