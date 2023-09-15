DENVER (KDVR) — Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes keep rolling, while it’s déjà vu for the Denver Broncos.

It was a packed week, and now we are ready for some football!

BIG GET

Let’s take a look at what our “Colorado Sports Night” guests have to say on this week’s hot topics.

The result was familiar, but is there improvement in the Broncos’ offense after a season-opening 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders? Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado believes he saw some building blocks — an eat-your-veggies type of game.

What keeps Sean Payton up at night after the Raiders loss? Will Petersen from 104.3 The Fan says special teams and dumb penalties.

“It looked like Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos, Vic Fangio’s Broncos and Vance Joesph’s Broncos. We’re supposed to be turning a corner,” Petersen said.

Finding more dynamic plays: That is the phrase of the week as the Broncos prepare to face the Washington Commanders. Can they do it? Cody Roark from Mile High Sports says they can — and it starts with Sutton, Mims and the return of Jerry Jeudy.

How important is it for the Broncos offense if Jerry Jeudy is ready to roll Sunday? Ryan Edwards from KOA Colorado: “You want to find guys on the field that the opposing defenses don’t have answers for.”

The sports spotlight is shining straight on Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders and the Buffs. Just how focused are they heading into the Rocky Mountain Showdown versus Colorado State University on Saturday night? Jake Schwanitz says this is what the expectation is now up in Boulder.

WHAT’S ON TAP

Colorado Rockies host San Francisco Giants Friday (6:40 p.m.), Saturday (6:10 p.m.) and Sunday (1:10 p.m.)

University of Northern Colorado at Washington State, Saturday at 3 p.m.

Mines hosts Adams State, Saturday at 12 p.m.

Colorado State at Colorado Buffaloes, Saturday at 8 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos, Sunday at 2:25 p.m.

