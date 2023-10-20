DENVER (KDVR) — The good news: The Colorado Avalanche are rolling. The bad news: It’s only Week 7 for the Denver Broncos.

Let’s take a look at what the guests on “Colorado Sports Night” have to say about this week’s hot topics.

Big Get

The NFL trading deadline is just around the corner. So what can the Broncos get for their starters? Darren McKee says you name the price: a second-round pick, maybe a seventh, and heck — let’s throw in a fast-food coupon.

Broncos Country is getting used to uphill climbs, so what gives everyone hope that they are on the right track? Brandon Krisztal from KOA Colorado believes it starts with Sean Payton, and there is a specific direction he’s aiming for in the long term.

It’s been a wild ride for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. So what advice would you give the star wide receiver? Former Broncos safety Nick Ferguson says the team needs to rally around him. As for Steve Smith — he didn’t handle the situation properly.

It’s only Week 7, but is it time for the Broncos to start thinking about next season? KOA Colorado’s Ryan Edwards says maybe, and the next two games are crucial to set the course for the future.

The solution to fix a bad offense? Run the ball and be balanced. So why is that so tricky for Sean Payton and the Broncos? Cody Roark from Mile High Sports says Denver can do it, but “can they stick with it? That is the big question.”

What’s on Tap

Saturday

#22 Air Force at Navy: 10 a.m.

#1 Colorado School of Mines at Black Hills State: 1 p.m.

Colorado State at UNLV: 5 p.m.

Colorado: Bye week

Sunday

Denver Broncos host Green Bay Packers: 2:25 p.m.

Up next

Watch the “Orange and Blue Report” as former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley joins our team to break down this week’s game — Saturday at 11 p.m. on FOX31.

