VERMILLION, S.D. - Colome and Sully Buttes played an instant classic in the class "9B" championship game on Friday. The Cowboys allowed a 96-yard touchdown pass with under one minute to play in the fourth quarter, tying the game at 42, but scored on the first play of overtime, while keeping Sully Buttes out of the endzone to earn a 48-42 win.

Jackson Kinzer threw for 155 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 130 yards and two scores, and was named the Joe Robbie MVP. Chase Dufek added 112 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning TD in overtime.

Sully Buttes quarterback Nick Wittler threw for 359 yards and five touchdowns in the loss. Grant Johnson had ten receptions for 185 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-tying score in the final minute of regulation.

Colome finished the season a perfect 12-0, winning its third "9B" championship since 2007.