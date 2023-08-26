MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota Wesleyan earns their first win of the season 23-13 in season opener against Dakota State University.

A slight battle for the ball once DSU’s Tyce Ortman’s rush of two yards landed the Trojans on the board 21-7. Then a forced fumble recovered by the Tiger’s Grayson Hanson grants DWU the ball at the DSU 23-yard line. The battle continues just minutes apart as Tiger quarterback Austin Lee sends one deep and its is intercepted by Jay Skogerboe. Despite the heated moment in the second quarter, the Tigers would allow one more Trojan touchdown by Nathan Cook in the second half to cut their deficit to ten.

DWU’s Austin Lee finished the night off with 243 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Jamin Arend topped the night off rushing for 73 yards and one touchdown. Cole Holden received for 88 yards and with one touchdown.

DWU will go on the road to Mitchell to face Hastings September 2. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

DSU will host Wisconsin-La Crosse at 7:05 p.m.