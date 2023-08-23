SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Sports will be breaking down everything you need to know ahead of the college football season on Saturday.

Our College Football Preview Show will feature stories from five teams and information on the upcoming seasons for eleven teams in the area.

Teams featured in College Football Preview Show:

Augustana

Black Hills State

Dakota State

Dakota Wesleyan

Dordt

Mount Marty

Northwestern

Northern State

SDSU

USD

USF

The preview show will help get you ready for the college football season, which begins on Saturday evening when DWU and DSU renew their rivalry in Mitchell.

The show airs at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.