SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Augustana narrowly lost to Bemidji State back on October 5th, but have won six straight games to build their longest win streak since 2010. Now the Vikings have found themselves at 9-2 and in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

"It feels great. It's a culmination of a lot of work that went in and I'm really proud of our coaching staff for putting our kids in a position to be successful. I'm ultimately proud of our kids for continuing to believe and taking it one week at a time and understanding that this is a process and when you do it right, it works out for you. So, we're blessed," Augustana football coach Jerry Olszewski said.