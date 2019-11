VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota guard Tyler Peterson scored a season-high 15 points and Tyler Hagedorn added 13 points and a career-high 14 rebounds to lead the Coyotes to a 71-56 win against the SIUE Cougars Monday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The win keeps South Dakota unbeaten at 5-0 while the Cougars fell to 2-3. It is the second time in four seasons that USD has won its first five games.