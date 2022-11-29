PULLMAN, Wash. (SDSU) — South Dakota State basketball dropped a 61-41 road contest to Washington State Monday night at Beasley Coliseum.



The Jacks jumped out to a 14-3 lead over the first seven minutes but struggled offensively the rest of the way. SDSU was held to three points – all from the free throw line – in the second quarter but trailed by only two points at the halftime break.



Myah Selland tied the game at 21 with a layup to open the second half, but the Jacks scored only two more points during a 19-2 Cougar run that lasted until the 1:22 mark of the third quarter. WSU led 44-29 after three periods and went on to win by 20 points.



Washington State shot 41 percent from the floor, compared to just 27 percent shooting by South Dakota State. The Jacks had a 56-54 edge in field goal attempts but struggled to get the shot to fall the majority of the contest.



The Cougars posted a 41-36 advantage in rebounding and 11-8 edge in assists.



Selland put up seven points to lead the Jackrabbits. Tori Nelson added six points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to go with a steal and a block. Paiton Burckhard , Kallie Theisen , Haleigh Timmer and Madysen Vlastuin chipped in five points each.



Johanna Teder had 17 points for Cougars to lead all players. Bella Murekatete (15), Charlisse Leger-Walker (13) and Tara Wallack (10) also contributed double figures.



UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits play at Montana State Wednesday night at 8 p.m. CT.