VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — Coastal Carolina forward Essam Mostafa scored a game-high 25 points including the go-ahead free throws with 8.1 seconds remaining in an 87-86 win against South Dakota Wednesday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

It was a rematch of a 66-59 Coastal Carolina win in South Carolina back on Nov. 26. That game was tied with 30 seconds left and decided on the final possessions. This one was similar but had way more firepower.

South Dakota (5-7) made 16 three-pointers and got 19 points from A.J. Plitzuweit , who did not compete in the earlier matchup. The Coyotes also got 18 points from Kruz Perrott-Hunt and 17 from Tasos Kamateros .

Coastal Carolina (6-4) made 10 of its first 16 shots and jumped out to a 30-15 lead with nine minutes to go in the first half. South Dakota spent the rest of the game trying to catchup and finally got back to all square at 58-58 with 14:20 remaining on two free throws from Kamateros.

But the Chanticleers took off again. They had seven different scorers contribute to a 19-6 run spanning the next seven minutes that saw Coastal Carolina lead 77-64.

Again, USD played catchup. Kamateros scored 11 points and Mason Archambault hit two 3-pointers to lead the comeback and the Coyotes took their first lead of the game on a Plitzuweit triple with a minute left that made it 86-85.

That set off a chaotic sequence of events.

After a Coastal Carolina timeout, Antonio Daye drove and missed a layup and Kamateros rebounded for USD. But the Coyotes’ 16th turnover of the game ended the ensuing possession and it sparked a Chanticleers fast break. Daye missed a layup on the other end, but Mostafa was there for his 11th rebound and was fouled. His second free throw bounced off the back of the rim, shot up and came down through the basket for the go-ahead point.

Mostafa was 7-of-7 from the free-throw line and Coastal Carolina was 22-of-24 as a team. South Dakota was 18-of-22.

South Dakota out of a timeout inbounded to Plitzuweit. He handed off to Perrott-Hunt who drove and kicked to a wide open Kamateros standing on the 3-point line on the left wing. His shot hit the front of the rim and bounced away.

Plitzuweit was 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-6 from beyond the arc. Archambault was 4-of-6 from long range for 12 points. Damani Hayes tied his career high with 14 rebounds and scored 10 points for his first collegiate double-double.

It was the final non-conference game of the season for South Dakota. The Coyotes open Summit League play next week with games at Kansas City (Monday) and Oral Roberts (Wednesday).