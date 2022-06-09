SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “We didn’t sleep last night, we’ll tell you that. There was no sleep in our house,” OJ Sorlie said.

Canton’s Olivia Sorlie came into the final day of the girls Class A State championship with a 4 stroke lead.

“You know, having the lead it’s like extra pressure on you but you go out and you want to play good like always and then don’t worry about anything else,” Canton junior golfer Olivia Sorlie stated.

That pressure was met with poise within a game she’s been playing since the earliest years of her life.

“When she could start walking we had her on our cart with us and she would come on off the cart and putt. She couldn’t do anything else but putt or say mom or dad that was a nice shot but she was always there,” OJ Sorlie said of his daughter.

During the final back 9 on the 14th hole, Flandreau’s Keva Bursheim would draw even with Sorlie.

“I still wasn’t real worried, I said it’s not going to rattle her. You now, Keva might make birdies and beat her but it won’t be because Olivia makes mistakes,” Canton girls head golf coach Jeff Keyman said.

And on the par 3 17th, Sorlie would deliver perhaps the shot of the tournament.

“I saw Keva hit a good shot and so I knew I had to get a good shot back and so I just did my routine and it worked out,” Sorlie remembered.

Sorlie would head into 18 with a 2 shot lead and after a lip out from a couple feet away, she would tap in from there securing the Class A state individual crown.

“It was a lip out at first and I was like okay Olivia, but after that it was just excitement I wanted to go hug everybody, yeah,” Sorlie said.

“I think it was relief. She did it! Like I was so nervous the last four holes and then she did it and excitement, joy, all of it,” Lindsey Koser said of her younger sister.