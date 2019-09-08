 

Clevenger gets 10th straight win, Indians beat Twins 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Mike Clevenger won his 10th straight decision, and Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered as the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Sunday.

The Indians moved back to 5 1/2 games behind the Twins in the AL Central. The teams close the season series with a three-game set in Cleveland that begins on Friday.

Clevenger (11-2) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He hasn’t lost since June 28. In his last 13 starts, Clevenger is 10-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 81 innings.

Brad Hand pitched around a walk and a hit batter in the ninth to earn his 34th save of the season.

The Indians took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Franmil Reyes’ two-run single off Twins starter Randy Dobnak (0-1).

Santana hit his 33rd homer of the season, a solo shot off reliever Devin Smeltzer in the third. Lindor tagged Smeltzer for his 29th of the season in the fifth.

The Twins got a solo home run from Mitch Garver – his third in two days and 29th of the season – in the fourth inning.

Rookie LaMonte Wade Jr. drove in a run with an infield single in the seventh to make it 5-2. The Twins loaded the bases with one out, but reliever Nick Wittgren struck out C.J. Cron and Garver to end the threat.

