SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ Legion baseball state championship will be livestreamed on KELOLAND.com Tuesday.

The championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. The teams have yet to be determined. If necessary, there will be winner-take-all game later in the afternoon, which will also be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

Dell Rapids entered the tournament riding a 25-game winning streak and ran its way through the winner’s bracket of the five-day event. Post 65 won its first three games of the tournament.

Tabor secured its spot to play on Tuesday thanks to a 5-3 win over Redfield Monday. Post 183 scored five in the fifth inning to take the lead.

Watch the KELOLAND Livestream Game of the Week.