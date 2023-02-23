RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The State Wrestling Tournament began on Thursday, February 23 as hundreds of wrestlers made their way west to Rapid City.

The first round of the tournament was held Thursday morning. This story will update with the afternoon results when they become available.

Here’s results from the Class ‘B’ boys portion of the tournament:

ROUND 1

B-106

Champ. Round 1 – Brady Risetter (Redfield) 33-0 won by fall over Maxwell Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 14-16 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 1 – Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 35-4 won by decision over Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 41-9 (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Trant (Custer) 42-10 won by fall over Brody Gossen (Marion/Freeman) 32-9 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 1 – Keagan Hill (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-7 won by major decision over Brody VanRoekel (Elk Point-Jefferson) 23-24 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) 12-1 won by fall over Maddux Risse (Bennett County) 36-14 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 – Landon Flogstad (McCook Central/Montrose) 22-8 won by major decision over Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) 32-18 (MD 18-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 31-9 won by fall over Judd Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 34-10 (Fall 4:17)

Champ. Round 1 – Zach Bartels (Canton) 48-1 won by major decision over Vincent Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-16 (MD 16-3)

B-113

Champ. Round 1 – Tray Weiss (Custer) 50-3 won by fall over Easton Tschetter (Marion/Freeman) 35-15 (Fall 2:19)

Champ. Round 1 – Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 30-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 28-9 (SV-1 7-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 38-4 won by fall over Cody Zell (Kingsbury County) 28-17 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 – Aiden Schrempp (Canton) 29-8 won by fall over Cooper Mackaben (Faith) 18-16 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 43-5 won by major decision over Gage Reichert (Parkston) 17-13 (MD 8-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 31-10 won by fall over Parker Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 21-12 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Rylan Yonker (Hamlin/Castlewood) 22-14 won by decision over Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 10-5 (Dec 12-11)

Champ. Round 1 – Cole Hendrixson (Tri-Valley) 36-5 won by decision over Tacey Miller (Webster Area) 20-14 (Dec 8-2)

B-120

Champ. Round 1 – Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 45-3 won by fall over Connor Owens (Custer) 22-20 (Fall 3:00)

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 23-17 won by fall over Greyson Nielson (Kingsbury County) 25-12 (Fall 5:03)

Champ. Round 1 – Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) 42-4 won by fall over Asher Peterson (Philip Area) 15-19 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 26-2 won by decision over Jordan Schafer (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 29-18 (Dec 13-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 36-5 won by major decision over Walker Zoellner (Groton Area) 21-16 (MD 13-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 34-6 won by fall over Luke Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-22 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 – Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 30-10 won by fall over Finley McConniel (Marion/Freeman) 26-20 (Fall 3:41)

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Giedd (Howard) 39-5 won by tech fall over Austin Vig (Clark/Willow Lake) 19-18 (TF-1.5 2:00 (16-0))

B-126

Champ. Round 1 – Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-1 won by fall over Westin Edwards (St. Thomas More) 20-17 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Kloos (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 31-6 won by major decision over Treyson Richter (Tri-Valley) 29-18 (MD 10-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 35-5 won by decision over Dylan Buseman (Parker) 38-16 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Teague Granum (Canton) 20-2 won by fall over Zane Miller (Sioux Valley) 17-26 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 – Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 35-5 won by fall over Austin Hauge (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 21-16 (Fall 2:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 49-8 won by fall over Carter Schulte (Faulkton Area) 25-16 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 36-11 won by decision over Landon Woodward (Custer) 38-5 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-5 won by fall over Daniel Swenson (Chester Area) 28-19 (Fall 1:35)

B-132

Champ. Round 1 – Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 40-0 won by fall over Braydon Oldenkamp (Lyman) 27-20 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Scott (Custer) 43-9 won by decision over Jaxon Quail (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 30-13 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 31-10 won by decision over John Yonker (Hamlin/Castlewood) 31-19 (Dec 10-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Ashton Keller (Canton) 30-1 won by fall over Riley Pankratz (Parker) 12-10 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 – Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 35-6 won by fall over Kaleb Johnson (Kingsbury County) 19-20 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 – Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 28-9 won by injury default over Wyatt Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 32-17 (Inj. 5:27)

Champ. Round 1 – Tate Miller (Howard) 35-11 won by decision over Lincoln Wickstrom (Harding County) 32-13 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 37-7 won by decision over Spencer Sargent (Stanley County) 19-17 (Dec 3-0)

B-138

Champ. Round 1 – Kale Ask (Canton) 30-1 won by decision over Michael Even (Parker) 35-20 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 39-13 won by decision over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 32-11 (Dec 9-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 34-3 won by fall over Mekhi Hayes (Lead-Deadwood) 17-17 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Sommer (Parkston) 34-14 won by major decision over Brody Dybvig (Tri-Valley) 34-12 (MD 15-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 35-3 won by tech fall over Leighton Sander (Custer) 35-26 (TF-1.5 5:06 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 37-16 won by decision over Preston Bohl (Garretson) 18-9 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 29-14 won by decision over Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 40-12 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Jhett Breen (Wagner) 42-3 won by decision over Josh Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 23-9 (Dec 8-2)

B-145

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-4 won by decision over Ryken Orel (Winner Area) 41-21 (Dec 5-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 29-6 won by decision over Chase Chambers (Clark/Willow Lake) 29-15 (Dec 7-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 38-8 won by fall over Kai Rusch (Custer) 24-20 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 34-7 won by fall over Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) 27-16 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 – Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 29-8 won by tech fall over Hunter Abraham (Garretson) 26-17 (TF-1.5 5:13 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 18-10 won by decision over Garrett Cramer (Faulkton Area) 34-7 (Dec 5-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 27-7 won by decision over Jack Even (Parker) 22-13 (Dec 4-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Ayson Rice (Canton) 45-3 won by tech fall over Gunner Ewing (Elk Point-Jefferson) 17-14 (TF-1.5 4:22 (17-2))

B-152

Champ. Round 1 – Jackson Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 48-0 won by tech fall over Wyatt Head (Harding County) 21-15 (TF-1.5 4:05 (17-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) 35-9 won by fall over Lucas Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 21-9 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 10-2 won by fall over Troy Randall Jr. (Hamlin/Castlewood) 28-18 (Fall 3:43)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Whitley (Redfield) 42-6 won by major decision over Aidan Kranz (Canton) 37-14 (MD 11-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 25-2 won by decision over Jack Peters (Winner Area) 22-18 (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Andrew Even (Parker) 41-9 won by decision over Elliot Bratland (Clark/Willow Lake) 19-10 (Dec 7-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 35-10 won by decision over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 27-13 (Dec 7-5)

Champ. Round 1 – Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 36-5 won by fall over Remmington Ford (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-23 (Fall 1:37)

B-160

Champ. Round 1 – Riley Orel (Winner Area) 52-2 won by fall over Tucker Anderson (Kingsbury County) 20-19 (Fall 2:33)

Champ. Round 1 – John Halverson (Canton) 35-17 won by fall over Ryder Rowland (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-15 (Fall 3:10)

Champ. Round 1 – Thane Simons (Philip Area) 31-9 won by fall over Case Kolda (Stanley County) 21-19 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 1 – Tance Wagner (Lyman) 45-6 won by decision over Landyn Reiser (Tri-Valley) 30-19 (Dec 3-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Ben Swatek (Elk Point-Jefferson) 39-1 won by decision over Jhett Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 33-13 (Dec 12-6)

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) 39-9 won by fall over Korbin Kucker (Groton Area) 11-5 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 – Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 37-12 won by fall over Carter Luikens (Potter County) 24-13 (Fall 5:36)

Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 33-6 won by fall over Korbin Whiteley (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 30-13 (Fall 4:51)

B-170

Champ. Round 1 – Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 23-1 won by fall over Drake Mueller (Faulkton Area) 24-20 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 – Rory McManus (Lyman) 40-13 won by major decision over Gunner Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 27-11 (MD 16-7)

Champ. Round 1 – Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) 33-5 won by major decision over Cole Bisbee (Groton Area) 22-15 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-10 won by major decision over Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) 28-15 (MD 10-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Parker Noem (Custer) 36-8 won by fall over Calvin Halverson (Howard) 24-19 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 – Gavin Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 21-3 won by decision over Isaiah Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 24-20 (Dec 8-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 37-11 won by decision over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 28-14 (Dec 7-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 36-3 won by major decision over Dylan Murray (Redfield) 18-23 (MD 18-4)

B-182

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 30-2 won by fall over Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) 26-18 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 – Noah McDermott (Elk Point-Jefferson) 27-10 won in the ultimate tie breaker over Dominic Constant (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 27-8 (UTB 3-2)

Champ. Round 1 – Ryder Bailey (Custer) 36-6 won by decision over Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-15 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 33-8 won by tech fall over Logan Bridges (Parker) 21-17 (TF-1.5 2:25 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 – Josh Merkle (Canton) 45-4 won by fall over Justin Rorhbach (Ipswich/Bowdle) 22-17 (Fall 3:13)

Champ. Round 1 – Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 33-6 won by fall over Ethan Hess (Lead-Deadwood) 9-10 (Fall 1:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Mason Heath (Philip Area) 18-6 won by fall over Tristen Baloun (Faulkton Area) 17-14 (Fall 3:28)

Champ. Round 1 – Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 33-3 won by tech fall over Camden Murray (Redfield) 19-15 (TF-1.5 5:00 (17-1))

B-195

Champ. Round 1 – Tanner Meyers (Canton) 41-0 won by fall over Stetson Riggs (Hanson) 18-16 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 26-6 won by decision over Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) 26-14 (Dec 8-1)

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Johnson (Kingsbury County) 28-12 won by decision over Zayne Severyn (Custer) 27-12 (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 1 – Charlie Patten (Parker) 34-4 won by major decision over Jimmy Burma (Sunshine Bible Academy) 11-16 (MD 11-0)

Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 11-1 won by fall over Cody Sassaman (Bon Homme/Avon) 10-11 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 – Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 32-7 won by fall over Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 14-12 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) 34-8 won by fall over Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-17 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 39-5 won by fall over Seth Siebrecht (Redfield) 21-14 (Fall 0:56)

B-220

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Wieman (Parker) 41-4 won by fall over Dylan Meade (Lead-Deadwood) 18-13 (Fall 2:26)

Champ. Round 1 – Griffin Clubb (Howard) 28-6 won by fall over Chase McGillivary (Redfield) 22-6 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 – Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 20-4 won by fall over Kadyn Weisser (Ipswich/Bowdle) 21-14 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 – Tim Bouza (Wagner) 36-7 won by fall over Parker Mathis (Winner Area) 18-23 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 36-6 won by fall over Tucker McCauley (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 19-18 (Fall 2:18)

Champ. Round 1 – Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 37-10 won by decision over Brock Tuttle (Hanson) 16-12 (Dec 5-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Richmond (Canton) 35-12 won by decision over Jensen Fitch (Philip Area) 12-3 (Dec 4-3)

Champ. Round 1 – Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 34-7 won by fall over Carson Leonhardt (Faulkton Area) 21-20 (Fall 1:41)

B-285