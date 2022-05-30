SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six of the seven games in the Class ‘B’ State Baseball Tournament have been postponed and moved, due to the severe weather that passed through Sioux Falls.

Monday’s quarterfinal games were postponed around 6:30 p.m. The South Dakota High School Baseball Association came up with a plan as the remaining six games were postponed.

The three remaining quarterfinals and the two semifinals will be played on Tuesday, May 31.

Here is a look at the schedule:

Ronken Field – Augustana University

Game Matchup Time Game 3 West Central vs. Dakota Valley 10:00 a.m. Game 4 Redfield Area vs. Winner/Colome 12:00 p.m. Game 6 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 5:35 p.m.

Sioux Falls Stadium / Birdcage

Game Matchup Time Game 2 Madison vs. Platte-Geddes/DC/WL 12:05 p.m. Game 5 Winner Game 2 vs. Dell Rapids 2:05 p.m.

The winner of game five and game six will meet in the State Championship on Wednesday, June 1 at 6:05 p.m.

Below is an updated bracket:

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of the games on Tuesday both on-air and online. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have in-game updates from the action on his Twitter, @KELOSweeter.