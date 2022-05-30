SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A severe thunderstorm rolled through Sioux Falls on Monday afternoon and that has created some wet field conditions, which has forced the tournament into a weather delay.

The Class ‘B’ State Tournament went into a weather delay at 2:35 p.m. as the storm came through. It was announced at 3:11 p.m. that they would stay in the delay until 4 p.m.

Birdcage looks a little wet following a severe thrunderstorm.



They'll wait till 4 p.m. to make a decision. https://t.co/uJwS07i1ca — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) May 30, 2022

The first game of the tournament was completed on schedule as Dell Rapids defeated Parkston/Tripp/Ethan, 3-1.

The Quarriers will play at 12:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

KELOLAND Media Group will have more information as it comes available.