SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal games have come to a close, which means the semifinal matchups are set in the Class ‘B” State Tournament.

Dell Rapids knocked off Parkston/Tripp/Ethan in Monday’s lone game. The rest of the contests were moved to Tuesday, where Madison, Winner/Colome and Dakota Valley each earned wins.

Here is a look at Tuesday’s quarterfinal scores:

Game Outcome Game 2 Madison 13, Platte-Geddes/DC/WL 5 Game 3 Dakota Valley 6, West Central 5 Game 4 Winner/Colome 5, Redfield Area 2

Dell Rapids joins Madison, Dakota Valley and Winner/Colome as the four teams in the 2022 Class ‘B’ State Semifinals.

Dell Rapids will now meet Madison at 2:35 on Tuesday, May 31. That game will be followed by Dakota Valley against Winner/Colome.

The two winners will advance to the State Championship!

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage of the semifinals both on-air and online. KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter will have in-game updates on his Twitter, @KELOSweeter.