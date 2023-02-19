SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Region wrestling was held on Saturday as several wrestling qualified for the state tournament.

REGION 1B

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Brady Risetter of Redfield

2nd Place – Brody Randall of Hamlin/Castlewood

3rd Place – Cooper Pommer of Clark/Willow Lake

4th Place – Sean Roseland of Faulkton Area

5th Place – Lane Stuwe of Potter County

6th Place – Rogan Albrecht of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

Brady Risetter (Redfield) 32-0, Sr. over Brody Randall (Hamlin/Castlewood) 30-9, Fr. (Fall 0:48)

3rd Place Match

Cooper Pommer (Clark/Willow Lake) 34-4, Fr. over Sean Roseland (Faulkton Area) 32-17, 8th. (Fall 2:40)

5th Place Match

Lane Stuwe (Potter County) 28-23, So. over Rogan Albrecht (Kingsbury County) 19-16, 7th. (Dec 7-6)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Rylan Yonker of Hamlin/Castlewood

2nd Place – Nicholas Schlachter of Potter County

3rd Place – Cody Zell of Kingsbury County

4th Place – Tacey Miller of Webster Area

5th Place – Ryker Gauger of Deuel/Deubrook Area

6th Place – Dubhlainn Vermeulen of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

Rylan Yonker (Hamlin/Castlewood) 21-14, Sr. over Nicholas Schlachter (Potter County) 28-8, Jr. (Dec 5-1)

3rd Place Match

Cody Zell (Kingsbury County) 28-16, 8th. over Tacey Miller (Webster Area) 20-13, Jr. (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match

Ryker Gauger (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 10-21, 8th. over Dubhlainn Vermeulen (Sioux Valley) 14-28, Fr. (Fall 2:46)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tate Steffensen of Sioux Valley

2nd Place – Greyson Nielson of Kingsbury County

3rd Place – Austin Vig of Clark/Willow Lake

4th Place – Walker Zoellner of Groton Area

5th Place – Brady Unser of Ipswich/Bowdle

6th Place – Jaden Buchmann of Hamlin/Castlewood

1st Place Match

Tate Steffensen (Sioux Valley) 29-10, So. over Greyson Nielson (Kingsbury County) 25-11, 8th. (MD 12-3)

3rd Place Match

Austin Vig (Clark/Willow Lake) 19-17, 7th. over Walker Zoellner (Groton Area) 21-15, 8th. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match

Brady Unser (Ipswich/Bowdle) 22-10, Sr. over Jaden Buchmann (Hamlin/Castlewood) 14-22, Fr. (Fall 2:05)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gannon Gilligan of Kingsbury County

2nd Place – Gavin Kloos of Deuel/Deubrook Area

3rd Place – Carter Schulte of Faulkton Area

4th Place – Zane Miller of Sioux Valley

5th Place – Payton Moore of Redfield

6th Place – Taylor Merkel of Clark/Willow Lake

1st Place Match

Gannon Gilligan (Kingsbury County) 34-5, So. over Gavin Kloos (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 30-6, 8th. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

Carter Schulte (Faulkton Area) 25-15, Jr. over Zane Miller (Sioux Valley) 17-25, Fr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Payton Moore (Redfield) 17-20, Fr. over Taylor Merkel (Clark/Willow Lake) 19-19, Jr. (Fall 0:54)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Haeden Jorgenson of Webster Area

2nd Place – Jaxon Quail of Deuel/Deubrook Area

3rd Place – Kaleb Johnson of Kingsbury County

4th Place – John Yonker of Hamlin/Castlewood

5th Place – John Boothe of Redfield

6th Place – Damian Severson of Clark/Willow Lake

1st Place Match

Haeden Jorgenson (Webster Area) 34-6, Fr. over Jaxon Quail (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 30-12, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Kaleb Johnson (Kingsbury County) 19-19, So. over John Yonker (Hamlin/Castlewood) 31-18, Jr. (Dec 11-4)

5th Place Match

John Boothe (Redfield) 6-12, Fr. over Damian Severson (Clark/Willow Lake) 7-22, Fr. (MD 11-0)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Christian Ehresmann of Groton Area

2nd Place – Josh Kannegieter of Clark/Willow Lake

3rd Place – Tanner Frickson of Potter County

4th Place – Clayton Dulany of Warner/Northwestern

5th Place – Caden Wilson of Faulkton Area

6th Place – Trace Shoemaker of Webster Area

1st Place Match

Christian Ehresmann (Groton Area) 33-3, So. over Josh Kannegieter (Clark/Willow Lake) 23-8, So. (Fall 2:39)

3rd Place Match

Tanner Frickson (Potter County) 40-11, Sr. over Clayton Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 38-13, Sr. (Dec 8-7)

5th Place Match

Caden Wilson (Faulkton Area) 13-15, Sr. over Trace Shoemaker (Webster Area) 20-18, So. (Dec 6-5)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Zell of Kingsbury County

2nd Place – Garrett Cramer of Faulkton Area

3rd Place – Chase Chambers of Clark/Willow Lake

4th Place – Charlie Dulany of Warner/Northwestern

5th Place – Brock Gisselbeck of Hamlin/Castlewood

6th Place – Collin Dean of Redfield

1st Place Match

Dylan Zell (Kingsbury County) 33-7, Sr. over Garrett Cramer (Faulkton Area) 34-6, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

3rd Place Match

Chase Chambers (Clark/Willow Lake) 29-14, Sr. over Charlie Dulany (Warner/Northwestern) 17-10, Jr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Brock Gisselbeck (Hamlin/Castlewood) 33-12, Sr. over Collin Dean (Redfield) 23-29, So. (Dec 5-0)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Mason Whitley of Redfield

2nd Place – Lucas Yellowhawk of Sully Buttes

3rd Place – Elliot Bratland of Clark/Willow Lake

4th Place – Troy Randall Jr. of Hamlin/Castlewood

5th Place – Collin Beaner of Britton-Hecla

6th Place – Skylar Trygstad of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

Mason Whitley (Redfield) 41-6, Sr. over Lucas Yellowhawk (Sully Buttes) 21-8, So. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Elliot Bratland (Clark/Willow Lake) 19-9, So. over Troy Randall Jr. (Hamlin/Castlewood) 28-17, Sr. (Dec 3-1)

5th Place Match

Collin Beaner (Britton-Hecla) 26-14, Jr. over Skylar Trygstad (Sioux Valley) 22-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Luikens of Potter County

2nd Place – Korbin Kucker of Groton Area

3rd Place – Korbin Whiteley of Deuel/Deubrook Area

4th Place – Tucker Anderson of Kingsbury County

5th Place – Chays Mansfield of Warner/Northwestern

6th Place – Mitchell Guthmiller of Sioux Valley

1st Place Match

Carter Luikens (Potter County) 24-12, Jr. over Korbin Kucker (Groton Area) 11-4, So. (Fall 1:01)

3rd Place Match

Korbin Whiteley (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 30-12, So. over Tucker Anderson (Kingsbury County) 20-18, Sr. (SV-1 5-3)

5th Place Match

Chays Mansfield (Warner/Northwestern) 14-15, Fr. over Mitchell Guthmiller (Sioux Valley) 12-15, Fr. (Fall 2:58)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Alex Pudwill of Warner/Northwestern

2nd Place – Drake Mueller of Faulkton Area

3rd Place – Cole Bisbee of Groton Area

4th Place – Dylan Murray of Redfield

5th Place – Conner Glines of Britton-Hecla

6th Place – Breyten Johnson of Kingsbury County

1st Place Match

Alex Pudwill (Warner/Northwestern) 36-11, Jr. over Drake Mueller (Faulkton Area) 24-19, Fr. (Fall 1:22)

3rd Place Match

Cole Bisbee (Groton Area) 22-14, Sr. over Dylan Murray (Redfield) 18-22, So. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Conner Glines (Britton-Hecla) 13-17, Fr. over Breyten Johnson (Kingsbury County) 15-23, Fr. (MD 14-4)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dominic Constant of Deuel/Deubrook Area

2nd Place – Tristen Baloun of Faulkton Area

3rd Place – Camden Murray of Redfield

4th Place – Justin Rorhbach of Ipswich/Bowdle

5th Place – Dustin Dirksen of Warner/Northwestern

6th Place – Matthew Angiolelli of Webster Area

1st Place Match

Dominic Constant (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 27-7, Sr. over Tristen Baloun (Faulkton Area) 17-13, Fr. (Fall 5:06)

3rd Place Match

Camden Murray (Redfield) 19-14, So. over Justin Rorhbach (Ipswich/Bowdle) 22-16, So. (Dec 7-0)

5th Place Match

Dustin Dirksen (Warner/Northwestern) 20-20, Jr. over Matthew Angiolelli (Webster Area) 3-17, Fr. (Fall 0:41)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Justin Granum of Deuel/Deubrook Area

2nd Place – Lincoln Dikoff of Faulkton Area

3rd Place – Connor Johnson of Kingsbury County

4th Place – Seth Siebrecht of Redfield

5th Place – Grant Weisser of Ipswich/Bowdle

6th Place – Cole Wilkie of Warner/Northwestern

1st Place Match

Justin Granum (Deuel/Deubrook Area) 25-6, Sr. over Lincoln Dikoff (Faulkton Area) 33-8, So. (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match

Connor Johnson (Kingsbury County) 27-12, Jr. over Seth Siebrecht (Redfield) 21-13, Sr. (Fall 2:24)

5th Place Match

Grant Weisser (Ipswich/Bowdle) 11-13, Sr. over Cole Wilkie (Warner/Northwestern) 12-17, Sr. (Fall 1:22)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Preston Cavalier of Warner/Northwestern

2nd Place – Chase McGillivary of Redfield

3rd Place – Kadyn Weisser of Ipswich/Bowdle

4th Place – Carson Leonhardt of Faulkton Area

5th Place – Jerome Enboden of Clark/Willow Lake

6th Place – Sage Hermann of Potter County

1st Place Match

Preston Cavalier (Warner/Northwestern) 35-6, So. over Chase McGillivary (Redfield) 22-5, Jr. (Fall 1:39)

3rd Place Match

Kadyn Weisser (Ipswich/Bowdle) 21-13, Jr. over Carson Leonhardt (Faulkton Area) 21-19, Jr. (Fall 4:53)

5th Place Match

Jerome Enboden (Clark/Willow Lake) 12-15, Fr. over Sage Hermann (Potter County) 14-24, Fr. (Inj. 0:00)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Grady Fey of Redfield

2nd Place – Lucas Rowland of Ipswich/Bowdle

3rd Place – Parker Bode of Faulkton Area

4th Place – Owen VandeWeerd of Sioux Valley

5th Place – Tucker Hardy of Britton-Hecla

6th Place – Noah Smith of Hamlin/Castlewood

1st Place Match

Grady Fey (Redfield) 39-1, Jr. over Lucas Rowland (Ipswich/Bowdle) 29-4, Sr. (Fall 2:35)

3rd Place Match

Parker Bode (Faulkton Area) 19-10, Jr. over Owen VandeWeerd (Sioux Valley) 23-18, Fr. (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match

Tucker Hardy (Britton-Hecla) 22-13, Fr. over Noah Smith (Hamlin/Castlewood) 16-12, Jr. (Fall 1:51)

REGION 2B

120: Conner Giedd (Howard) – 1st

Champ. Round 1 – Conner Giedd (Howard) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Conner Giedd (Howard) over Joshua Popkes Jr (Canistota) (TF 16-0 4:00)

Semifinals – Conner Giedd (Howard) over Cole Sehr (Canton) (Fall 3:33)

1st Place Match – Conner Giedd (Howard) over Trystan Traupel (McCook Central/Montrose) (SV-1 3-1)



132: Tate Miller (Howard) – 2nd

Quarterfinals – Tate Miller (Howard) over Jack Conn (Canistota) (Fall 2:32)

Semifinals – Tate Miller (Howard) over Hayes Johnson (Elk Point-Jefferson) (Fall 1:31)

1st Place Match – Ashton Keller (Canton) over Tate Miller (Howard) (Dec 4-0)



152: Karsten Hamilton (Howard) – 5th

Champ. Round 1 – Karsten Hamilton (Howard) received a bye

Quarterfinals – Aidan Kranz (Canton) over Karsten Hamilton (Howard) (Fall 0:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Karsten Hamilton (Howard) received a bye

Cons. Round 3 – Karsten Hamilton (Howard) over Jesus Mendoza (Tri-Valley) (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Semis – Lucas Hueser (Elk Point-Jefferson) over Karsten Hamilton (Howard) (Fall 1:43)

5th Place Match – Karsten Hamilton (Howard) over Brock Bonte (Garretson) (Fall 2:44)



160: Nolan Mentele (Howard) – DNP

Quarterfinals – Carter Randall (McCook Central/Montrose) over Nolan Mentele (Howard) (Fall 3:38)

Cons. Round 1 – Connor Even (Parker) over Nolan Mentele (Howard) (Fall 1:31)



170: Calvin Halverson (Howard) – 4th

Quarterfinals – Calvin Halverson (Howard) over Harley Crooks (Marion/Freeman) (Fall 1:26)

Semifinals – Weston Remmers (McCook Central/Montrose) over Calvin Halverson (Howard) (Dec 6-2)

Cons. Semis – Calvin Halverson (Howard) over Gavin Neu (Canton) (MD 10-2)

3rd Place Match – Mason Hendrickson (Tri-Valley) over Calvin Halverson (Howard) (Dec 5-3)



182: Gabriel Martian (Howard) – 6th

Quarterfinals – Josh Merkle (Canton) over Gabriel Martian (Howard) (Fall 1:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Gabriel Martian (Howard) over Martin Welch (Garretson) (Fall 2:10)

Cons. Semis – Mason Pulse (McCook Central/Montrose) over Gabriel Martian (Howard) (Fall 1:12)

5th Place Match – Everet Althoff (Tri-Valley) over Gabriel Martian (Howard) (Fall 2:25)



195: Thomas Halverson (Howard) – 5th

Quarterfinals – Will Rotert (McCook Central/Montrose) over Thomas Halverson (Howard) (Fall 0:47)

Cons. Round 1 – Thomas Halverson (Howard) received a bye

Cons. Semis – Grayson Jacobs (Elk Point-Jefferson) over Thomas Halverson (Howard) (Fall 0:32)

5th Place Match – Thomas Halverson (Howard) over Xavier Yount (Tri-Valley) (Dec 4-0)



220: Griffin Clubb (Howard) – 3rd

Quarterfinals – Griffin Clubb (Howard) over Luke Nehlich (Tri-Valley) (Fall 2:50)

Semifinals – Kade Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) over Griffin Clubb (Howard) (Dec 5-2)

Cons. Semis – Griffin Clubb (Howard) over Noah Thooft (Elk Point-Jefferson) (Fall 2:43)

3rd Place Match – Griffin Clubb (Howard) over Hunter Richmond (Canton) (Dec 3-1)



REGION 3B

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Keagan Hill of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

2nd Place – Rylan Robbins of Winner Area

3rd Place – Judd Hansen of Burke/Gregory

4th Place – Vincent Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

5th Place – Chase Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

6th Place – Will Grohs of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

1st Place Match

Keagan Hill (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 31-7, 8th. over Rylan Robbins (Winner Area) 41-8, 7th. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Judd Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 34-9, Fr. over Vincent Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-15, 8th. (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match

Chase Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 33-21, 7th. over Will Grohs (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 8-12, 7th. (Fall 4:05)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacksen Carter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

2nd Place – Jackson Kaul of Bon Homme/Avon

3rd Place – Talon Ping of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

4th Place – Gage Reichert of Parkston

5th Place – Eli Ekroth of Burke/Gregory

6th Place – Tanner Baker of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

1st Place Match

Jacksen Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 42-5, 8th. over Jackson Kaul (Bon Homme/Avon) 30-10, So. (SV-1 4-2)

3rd Place Match

Talon Ping (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 37-4, Fr. over Gage Reichert (Parkston) 17-12, Fr. (MD 9-0)

5th Place Match

Eli Ekroth (Burke/Gregory) 27-16, Fr. over Tanner Baker (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 13-17, 8th. (Fall 2:31)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Karstyn Lhotak of Wagner

2nd Place – Maxton Brozik of Winner Area

3rd Place – Gavin Braun of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Jordan Schafer of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

5th Place – Weston Bierema of Bon Homme/Avon

6th Place – Aston Hill of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

1st Place Match

Karstyn Lhotak (Wagner) 44-3, Jr. over Maxton Brozik (Winner Area) 25-2, Jr. (Dec 9-2)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Braun (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-6, So. over Jordan Schafer (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 29-17, 8th. (Dec 7-1)

5th Place Match

Weston Bierema (Bon Homme/Avon) 11-8, 7th. over Aston Hill (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 28-18, So. (Fall 2:25)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kasen Konstanz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place – Kellan Hurd of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place – Karson Keiser of Winner Area

4th Place – Austin Hauge of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

5th Place – Kaden Holzbauer of Parkston

6th Place – Kaydin Carter of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

1st Place Match

Kasen Konstanz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 31-1, Jr. over Kellan Hurd (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-5, So. (Dec 6-3)

3rd Place Match

Karson Keiser (Winner Area) 48-8, So. over Austin Hauge (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 21-15, Sr. (MD 12-4)

5th Place Match

Kaden Holzbauer (Parkston) 32-11, So. over Kaydin Carter (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 29-18, Jr. (SV-1 3-1)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Owen Hansen of Burke/Gregory

2nd Place – Iden Myers of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Wyatt Anderson of Parkston

4th Place – Teagan Foreman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

5th Place – Luke Guthmiller of Bon Homme/Avon

6th Place – Ash Kaiser of Winner Area

1st Place Match

Owen Hansen (Burke/Gregory) 39-0, Sr. over Iden Myers (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 36-7, So. (MD 14-4)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Anderson (Parkston) 30-10, Fr. over Teagan Foreman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 27-9, Jr. (MD 10-2)

5th Place Match

Luke Guthmiller (Bon Homme/Avon) 19-16, Fr. over Ash Kaiser (Winner Area) 11-10, 8th. (MD 11-3)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jhett Breen of Wagner

2nd Place – Tyler Tjeerdsma of Bon Homme/Avon

3rd Place – Konner Osborn of Winner Area

4th Place – Carter Sommer of Parkston

5th Place – Ethan Rearick of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

6th Place – Carlin Hopkins of Andes Central/Dakota Christian

1st Place Match

Jhett Breen (Wagner) 41-3, Jr. over Tyler Tjeerdsma (Bon Homme/Avon) 28-14, Jr. (Fall 1:23)

3rd Place Match

Konner Osborn (Winner Area) 36-16, So. over Carter Sommer (Parkston) 33-14, So. (Dec 7-3)

5th Place Match

Ethan Rearick (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 27-22, Fr. over Carlin Hopkins (Andes Central/Dakota Christian) 14-12, Jr. (Fall 4:22)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place – Drew Gerlach of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

3rd Place – Joey Hoverson of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

4th Place – Ryken Orel of Winner Area

5th Place – Jackson Caba of Bon Homme/Avon

6th Place – Kash Neugebauer of Parkston

1st Place Match

Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 35-4, Sr. over Drew Gerlach (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 28-8, Sr. (Dec 1-0)

3rd Place Match

Joey Hoverson (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 37-8, Sr. over Ryken Orel (Winner Area) 41-20, Fr. (MD 9-1)

5th Place Match

Jackson Caba (Bon Homme/Avon) 29-15, Jr. over Kash Neugebauer (Parkston) 25-20, So. (Dec 3-1)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Porter Neugebauer of Parkston

2nd Place – Lucas Lenz of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

3rd Place – Colby Kolda of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

4th Place – Jack Peters of Winner Area

5th Place – Brady Bierema of Bon Homme/Avon

6th Place – Tate Tolsma of Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

1st Place Match

Porter Neugebauer (Parkston) 35-5, Sr. over Lucas Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 9-2, So. (Fall 1:52)

3rd Place Match

Colby Kolda (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 34-10, So. over Jack Peters (Winner Area) 22-17, Sr. (Fall 2:20)

5th Place Match

Brady Bierema (Bon Homme/Avon) 14-4, Sr. over Tate Tolsma (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 17-16, So. (Fall 0:46)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Orel of Winner Area

2nd Place – Gannon Knebel of Wagner

3rd Place – Ryder Rowland of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

4th Place – Jhett Eklund of Burke/Gregory

5th Place – Kolton Vlcek of Bon Homme/Avon

6th Place – Tyson Eddy of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

1st Place Match

Riley Orel (Winner Area) 51-2, Sr. over Gannon Knebel (Wagner) 36-12, Fr. (Dec 7-2)

3rd Place Match

Ryder Rowland (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 40-14, Jr. over Jhett Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 33-12, So. (DQ)

5th Place Match

Kolton Vlcek (Bon Homme/Avon) 24-21, So. over Tyson Eddy (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 25-20, So. (Fall 4:54)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gunnar Stephens of Burke/Gregory

2nd Place – Kolter Kramer of Parkston

3rd Place – Gunner Brueggeman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

4th Place – Isaiah Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon

5th Place – Braydin LaBore of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

6th Place – Kamryn Meek of Winner Area

1st Place Match

Gunnar Stephens (Burke/Gregory) 35-3, Sr. over Kolter Kramer (Parkston) 28-13, So. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Gunner Brueggeman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 27-10, Sr. over Isaiah Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 24-19, 8th. (MD 15-5)

5th Place Match

Braydin LaBore (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 30-19, Sr. over Kamryn Meek (Winner Area) 17-21, Sr. (Fall 2:17)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jack Kruger of Winner Area

2nd Place – Isaac Crownover of Bon Homme/Avon

3rd Place – Tate Hoffman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

4th Place – Keegan Haider of Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington

5th Place – Mason Janak of Burke/Gregory

6th Place – Chris Baas of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

1st Place Match

Jack Kruger (Winner Area) 29-2, Sr. over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Avon) 32-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4)

3rd Place Match

Tate Hoffman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 32-6, Sr. over Keegan Haider (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wolsey-Wessington) 32-8, Sr. (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match

Mason Janak (Burke/Gregory) 11-20, Fr. over Chris Baas (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 3-21, 7th. (Fall 1:32)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jayden Kahler of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

2nd Place – Stetson Riggs of Hanson

3rd Place – Jimmy Burma of Sunshine Bible Academy

4th Place – Cody Sassaman of Bon Homme/Avon

5th Place – Colby Harrell of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

6th Place – Kaleb Schonebaum of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

Jayden Kahler (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 10-1, Sr. over Stetson Riggs (Hanson) 18-15, Fr. (Fall 1:16)

3rd Place Match

Jimmy Burma (Sunshine Bible Academy) 11-15, So. over Cody Sassaman (Bon Homme/Avon) 10-10, So. (Dec 6-2)

5th Place Match

Colby Harrell (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 5-6, Jr. over Kaleb Schonebaum (Burke/Gregory) 19-16, So. (For.)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tim Bouza of Wagner

2nd Place – Brock Tuttle of Hanson

3rd Place – Parker Mathis of Winner Area

4th Place – Tucker McCauley of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

5th Place – Adley Reindl of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

6th Place – Max Bearshield of Burke/Gregory

1st Place Match

Tim Bouza (Wagner) 35-7, Jr. over Brock Tuttle (Hanson) 16-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Parker Mathis (Winner Area) 18-22, Fr. over Tucker McCauley (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 19-17, Sr. (Fall 3:24)

5th Place Match

Adley Reindl (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 16-18, Fr. over Max Bearshield (Burke/Gregory) 4-8, 8th. (Fall 1:37)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Derek Fenenga of Winner Area

2nd Place – Randall Powers of Bon Homme/Avon

3rd Place – Dalton Deffenbaugh of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Cooper Goldammer of Sanborn Central

5th Place – Zack James of Burke/Gregory

6th Place – Jamin Peterson of Hanson

1st Place Match

Derek Fenenga (Winner Area) 22-17, Fr. over Randall Powers (Bon Homme/Avon) 9-12, Fr. (Fall 3:22)

3rd Place Match

Dalton Deffenbaugh (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 13-18, Fr. over Cooper Goldammer (Sanborn Central) 7-11, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Zack James (Burke/Gregory) 6-7, So. over Jamin Peterson (Hanson) 1-5, Fr. (For.)

Region 4B

106

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Kendrick of Philip Area

2nd Place – Tyler Trant of Custer

3rd Place – Maddux Risse of Bennett County

4th Place – Maxwell Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh

5th Place – Bodie VanDerBoom of Newell

6th Place – Ethan Ward of McLaughlin

1st Place Match

Carter Kendrick (Philip Area) 11-1, 8th. over Tyler Trant (Custer) 41-10, So. (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match

Maddux Risse (Bennett County) 36-13, 7th. over Maxwell Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 14-15, 7th. (Fall 2:10)

5th Place Match

Bodie VanDerBoom (Newell) 12-15, 8th. over Ethan Ward (McLaughlin) 11-21, Fr. (Fall 1:59)

113

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tray Weiss of Custer

2nd Place – Neil Hicks of Bennett County

3rd Place – Tukker Boe of Philip Area

4th Place – Cooper Mackaben of Faith

5th Place – Witt Myers of Stanley County

6th Place – Luke Harris of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Tray Weiss (Custer) 49-3, So. over Neil Hicks (Bennett County) 29-11, So. (TF-1.5 5:15 (16-1))

3rd Place Match

Tukker Boe (Philip Area) 10-4, Jr. over Cooper Mackaben (Faith) 18-15, Fr. (Fall 1:58)

5th Place Match

Witt Myers (Stanley County) 17-13, 8th. over Luke Harris (Lead-Deadwood) 11-13, Jr. (Fall 4:12)

120

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gage Anderson of Lemmon/McIntosh

2nd Place – Drew Janke of Lead-Deadwood

3rd Place – Connor Owens of Custer

4th Place – Asher Peterson of Philip Area

5th Place – Landon Bame of Stanley County

6th Place – Charlie Clements of Newell

1st Place Match

Gage Anderson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 35-5, So. over Drew Janke (Lead-Deadwood) 22-17, So. (Dec 8-1)

3rd Place Match

Connor Owens (Custer) 22-19, So. over Asher Peterson (Philip Area) 15-18, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Landon Bame (Stanley County) 19-16, Fr. over Charlie Clements (Newell) 24-21, Jr. (Fall 1:24)

126

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Chase Hanson of Stanley County

2nd Place – Landon Woodward of Custer

3rd Place – Gavin Risse of Bennett County

4th Place – Westin Edwards of St. Thomas More

5th Place – Latham Gabriel of Philip Area

6th Place – Cash Schiley of Lemmon/McIntosh

1st Place Match

Chase Hanson (Stanley County) 34-5, Sr. over Landon Woodward (Custer) 38-4, Sr. (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match

Gavin Risse (Bennett County) 35-11, So. over Westin Edwards (St. Thomas More) 20-16, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

5th Place Match

Latham Gabriel (Philip Area) 17-18, Fr. over Cash Schiley (Lemmon/McIntosh) 20-17, So. (Dec 5-2)

132

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Riley Scott of Custer

2nd Place – Lincoln Wickstrom of Harding County

3rd Place – Wyatt Wientjes of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place – Spencer Sargent of Stanley County

5th Place – Braydon Oldenkamp of Lyman

6th Place – Joseph Giacometto of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Riley Scott (Custer) 42-9, Fr. over Lincoln Wickstrom (Harding County) 32-12, Fr. (Dec 4-0)

3rd Place Match

Wyatt Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 32-16, Jr. over Spencer Sargent (Stanley County) 19-16, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Place Match

Braydon Oldenkamp (Lyman) 27-19, So. over Joseph Giacometto (St. Thomas More) 3-16, 8th. (Fall 1:58)

138

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jace Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place – Tyson Durham of St. Thomas More

3rd Place – Mekhi Hayes of Lead-Deadwood

4th Place – Leighton Sander of Custer

5th Place – Mark Sandquist of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place – Taiten Shaw of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Jace Blasius (Philip Area) 34-3, So. over Tyson Durham (St. Thomas More) 32-10, Sr. (SV-1 3-1)

3rd Place Match

Mekhi Hayes (Lead-Deadwood) 17-16, Jr. over Leighton Sander (Custer) 35-25, So. (Dec 6-4)

5th Place Match

Mark Sandquist (Mobridge-Pollock) 26-18, So. over Taiten Shaw (Stanley County) 12-18, So. (Fall 1:56)

145

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Gage Ravellette of Philip Area

2nd Place – Miles Renner of Lead-Deadwood

3rd Place – Hayden Roggow of Stanley County

4th Place – Kai Rusch of Custer

5th Place – Jonathan Pellicotte of Hot Springs

6th Place – Brayden Wientjes of Mobridge-Pollock

1st Place Match

Gage Ravellette (Philip Area) 28-6, Sr. over Miles Renner (Lead-Deadwood) 26-7, Jr. (Fall 5:31)

3rd Place Match

Hayden Roggow (Stanley County) 27-15, So. over Kai Rusch (Custer) 24-19, Jr. (SV-1 2-0)

5th Place Match

Jonathan Pellicotte (Hot Springs) 22-23, Jr. over Brayden Wientjes (Mobridge-Pollock) 16-18, So. (Fall 0:38)

152

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Blair Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place – Colton Brady of Stanley County

3rd Place – Remmington Ford of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place – Wyatt Head of Harding County

5th Place – Connor Adams of Custer

6th Place – Isaac Foster of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Blair Blasius (Philip Area) 24-2, Sr. over Colton Brady (Stanley County) 27-12, So. (Fall 1:15)

3rd Place Match

Remmington Ford (Mobridge-Pollock) 19-22, Sr. over Wyatt Head (Harding County) 21-14, Sr. (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match

Connor Adams (Custer) 25-25, Sr. over Isaac Foster (Lead-Deadwood) 13-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0)

160

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jonathan Lewis of Custer

2nd Place – Tance Wagner of Lyman

3rd Place – Thane Simons of Philip Area

4th Place – Case Kolda of Stanley County

5th Place – Hunter Kunz of Hot Springs

6th Place – Eli Isakson of Hill City

1st Place Match

Jonathan Lewis (Custer) 32-6, Sr. over Tance Wagner (Lyman) 44-6, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Thane Simons (Philip Area) 30-9, Jr. over Case Kolda (Stanley County) 21-18, Fr. (Fall 2:07)

5th Place Match

Hunter Kunz (Hot Springs) 32-17, 8th. over Eli Isakson (Hill City) 5-8, Sr. (Fall 3:58)

170

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Burk Blasius of Philip Area

2nd Place – Parker Noem of Custer

3rd Place – Jesse Bears Heart of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place – Rory McManus of Lyman

5th Place – Owen White of Hot Springs

6th Place – Isaiah Quasney of St. Thomas More

1st Place Match

Burk Blasius (Philip Area) 22-1, Jr. over Parker Noem (Custer) 35-8, Jr. (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match

Jesse Bears Heart (Mobridge-Pollock) 32-10, Sr. over Rory McManus (Lyman) 39-13, Jr. (Fall 4:42)

5th Place Match

Owen White (Hot Springs) 15-25, Fr. over Isaiah Quasney (St. Thomas More) 2-20, 8th. (Fall 2:13)

182

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ryder Bailey of Custer

2nd Place – Mason Heath of Philip Area

3rd Place – Dylan Webb of Hot Springs

4th Place – Ethan Hess of Lead-Deadwood

5th Place – Emmitt Maher of Lemmon/McIntosh

6th Place – Ethan Harris of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Ryder Bailey (Custer) 35-6, Jr. over Mason Heath (Philip Area) 17-6, Sr. (Fall 4:37)

3rd Place Match

Dylan Webb (Hot Springs) 26-17, Sr. over Ethan Hess (Lead-Deadwood) 9-9, Jr. (Fall 3:00)

5th Place Match

Emmitt Maher (Lemmon/McIntosh) 22-15, Jr. over Ethan Harris (Bennett County) 20-21, Fr. (Fall 1:36)

195

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caleb Rickenbach of Hot Springs

2nd Place – Zayne Severyn of Custer

3rd Place – Gunner Johnson of Lyman

4th Place – Quinn Moon of Philip Area

5th Place – Tayten Walker of Stanley County

1st Place Match

Caleb Rickenbach (Hot Springs) 38-5, Jr. over Zayne Severyn (Custer) 27-11, Jr. (MD 9-1)

3rd Place Match

Gunner Johnson (Lyman) 31-7, Sr. over Quinn Moon (Philip Area) 14-11, Jr. (Fall 4:06)

5th Place Match

Tayten Walker (Stanley County) 6-14, Jr. over () , . (Bye)

220

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Aiden Schoenhard of Mobridge-Pollock

2nd Place – Jensen Fitch of Philip Area

3rd Place – Grey Gilbert of Harding County

4th Place – Dylan Meade of Lead-Deadwood

5th Place – Weston Woodward of Custer

6th Place – Isaac McManigal of Lyman

1st Place Match

Aiden Schoenhard (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-7, Sr. over Jensen Fitch (Philip Area) 12-2, So. (Dec 9-5)

3rd Place Match

Grey Gilbert (Harding County) 36-10, Sr. over Dylan Meade (Lead-Deadwood) 18-12, Jr. (Fall 2:32)

5th Place Match

Weston Woodward (Custer) 30-13, Sr. over Isaac McManigal (Lyman) 13-14, Jr. (Dec 3-0)

285

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Louie Thiry of Lyman

2nd Place – Grady Lehrkamp of Custer

3rd Place – Colton Niles of Newell

4th Place – Riley Kerner of Mobridge-Pollock

5th Place – Quentin White Mountain of McLaughlin

6th Place – Alex Yellow Boy of Bennett County

1st Place Match

Louie Thiry (Lyman) 36-10, Jr. over Grady Lehrkamp (Custer) 23-10, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match

Colton Niles (Newell) 25-12, Jr. over Riley Kerner (Mobridge-Pollock) 14-22, Fr. (Fall 2:36)

5th Place Match