SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2023 South Dakota American Legion State Class B Tournament bracket is set. The tournament begins on Friday, July 28.

In the first round of tournament play, at 10 a.m. Dell Rapids takes on Platte/Geddes in Game 1. Castlewood will battle Clark in Game 2 at 12:30 p.m.

Later on in the day, Tabor faces Salem/Montrose/Canova in Game 3 at 5 p.m. Followed by Elk Point/Jefferson going head to head with Redfield in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m.