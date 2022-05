SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The region playoffs have come to a close in Class ‘A’, but that means the Class ‘B’ region playoffs are set to begin.

32 teams from four regions will play in eight regional tournaments. The winner of each regional tournament will advance to the Class ‘B’ State Tournament on May 30-31.

Region 1

Dakota Valley Regional – Monday, May 23

3 p.m. – #1 Dakota Valley vs. #8 Centerville

5 p.m. – #4 Bon Homme vs. #5 Wagner

7 p.m. – Winners meet in State Qualifying Game

Vermillion Regional – Monday, May 23

3 p.m. – #2 Vermillion vs. #7 Canton

5 p.m. – #3 Parkston/Ethan/Tripp vs. #6 Elk Point-Jefferson

7 p.m. – Winners meet in State Qualifying Game

Region 2

Redfield Regional – Sunday, May 22

1 p.m. – #4 WW/M/WS/W/F/HH vs. #5 Howard

3:30 p.m. – #1 Redfield Area vs. #8 Castlewood/Deuel

5:30 p.m. – Winners meet in State Qualifying Game

Madison Region – Sunday, May 22

1 p.m. – #3 Sioux Valley vs. #6 Elkton

3 p.m. – #2 Madison vs. #7 Groton Area

5 p.m. – Winners meet in State Qualifying Game

Region 3

Dell Rapids Regional – Monday, May 23-24

5:30 p.m. – #1 Dell Rapids vs. #8 McCook Central-Montrose

7:30 p.m. – #4 Mt. Vernon-Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney vs. #5 Lennox

Tuesday, May 24 – 7 p.m. – Winners meet in State Qualifying Game

Tea Area Regional

3 p.m. – #2 Tea Area vs. #7 Sioux Falls Christian

5 p.m. – #3 West Central vs. #6 Baltic

7 p.m. – Winners meet in State Qualifying Game

Region 4

Platte-Geddes Regional

#1 Platte-Geddes/DC/WL vs. #8 Lead-Deadwood

#4 Gregory County vs. #5 Rapid City Christian

Winner Regional

#2 Winner/Colome vs. #7 St. Thomas More

#3 Chamberlain/Kimball/Lyman vs. #6 Belle Fourche