Class ‘B’ Girls State Golf Tournament Day One results

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the class ‘B’ state boys golf tournament was held in Brookings on Monday, June 7.

You can view the individual and team results below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1 Estelline/Hendricks +58 2 Bison +65 3 White River +68 4 Howard +71 5 Deubrook +73 6 Chester +75 7 Castlewood +76 8 Burke +78 9 Miller +80 10 Newell +85 11 Faulkton +89 12 Potter County +90 13 Hamlin +96 14 Garretson +98 15 McCook Central/Montrose +102 16 Deuel +108 17 Mount Vernon/Plankinton +113 18 Phillip +136

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

Day two of the state tournament will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.