Class ‘B’ Girls State Golf Tournament Day One results

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the class ‘B’ state boys golf tournament was held in Brookings on Monday, June 7.
You can view the individual and team results below:
TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE
|1
|Estelline/Hendricks
|+58
|2
|Bison
|+65
|3
|White River
|+68
|4
|Howard
|+71
|5
|Deubrook
|+73
|6
|Chester
|+75
|7
|Castlewood
|+76
|8
|Burke
|+78
|9
|Miller
|+80
|10
|Newell
|+85
|11
|Faulkton
|+89
|12
|Potter County
|+90
|13
|Hamlin
|+96
|14
|Garretson
|+98
|15
|McCook Central/Montrose
|+102
|16
|Deuel
|+108
|17
|Mount Vernon/Plankinton
|+113
|18
|Phillip
|+136
INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE
Day two of the state tournament will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.