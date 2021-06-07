Class ‘B’ Girls State Golf Tournament Day One results

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the class ‘B’ state boys golf tournament was held in Brookings on Monday, June 7.

You can view the individual and team results below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1Estelline/Hendricks+58
2Bison+65
3White River+68
4Howard+71
5Deubrook+73
6Chester+75
7Castlewood+76
8Burke+78
9Miller+80
10Newell+85
11Faulkton+89
12Potter County+90
13Hamlin+96
14Garretson+98
15McCook Central/Montrose+102
16Deuel+108
17Mount Vernon/Plankinton+113
18Phillip+136

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

Day two of the state tournament will be held on Tuesday, June 8 at Edgebrook Golf Course in Brookings.

