Class ‘B’ Boys State Golf Tournament Day One results

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the class ‘B’ state boys golf tournament was held in Brookings on Monday, June 7.

You can view the individual and team results below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1Great Plains Lutheran+37
2Platte-Geddes+40
3Chester+41
T4Deubrook+43
T4Ipswich+43
6Gregory+49
7DeSmet+51
T8Garretson+53
T8Wall+53
10Ethan+57
11Potter County+63
T12Hamlin+64
T12Mount Vernon/Plankinton+64
14RC Christian+67
15Philip+69
16Canistota+72
17Webster+74
18Bridgewater-Emery+85

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

Round two of the class ‘B’ boys state tournament will be Tuesday, June 8 at the Brookings Country Club.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 