Class ‘B’ Boys State Golf Tournament Day One results

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the class ‘B’ state boys golf tournament was held in Brookings on Monday, June 7.

You can view the individual and team results below:

TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE

1 Great Plains Lutheran +37 2 Platte-Geddes +40 3 Chester +41 T4 Deubrook +43 T4 Ipswich +43 6 Gregory +49 7 DeSmet +51 T8 Garretson +53 T8 Wall +53 10 Ethan +57 11 Potter County +63 T12 Hamlin +64 T12 Mount Vernon/Plankinton +64 14 RC Christian +67 15 Philip +69 16 Canistota +72 17 Webster +74 18 Bridgewater-Emery +85

INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE

Round two of the class ‘B’ boys state tournament will be Tuesday, June 8 at the Brookings Country Club.