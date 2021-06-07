Class ‘B’ Boys State Golf Tournament Day One results

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The first day of the class ‘B’ state boys golf tournament was held in Brookings on Monday, June 7.
You can view the individual and team results below:
TEAM SCORES – DAY ONE
|1
|Great Plains Lutheran
|+37
|2
|Platte-Geddes
|+40
|3
|Chester
|+41
|T4
|Deubrook
|+43
|T4
|Ipswich
|+43
|6
|Gregory
|+49
|7
|DeSmet
|+51
|T8
|Garretson
|+53
|T8
|Wall
|+53
|10
|Ethan
|+57
|11
|Potter County
|+63
|T12
|Hamlin
|+64
|T12
|Mount Vernon/Plankinton
|+64
|14
|RC Christian
|+67
|15
|Philip
|+69
|16
|Canistota
|+72
|17
|Webster
|+74
|18
|Bridgewater-Emery
|+85
INDIVIDUAL SCORES – DAY ONE
Round two of the class ‘B’ boys state tournament will be Tuesday, June 8 at the Brookings Country Club.