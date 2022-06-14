DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — Cross state matchups are a common occurrence in legion baseball, but rarely does a game have as much meaning as Thursday’s Dell Rapids vs. Thompson, North Dakota matchup.

Thursday’s contest will feature a border battle of Class ‘B’ high school baseball state champions. Dell Rapids claimed the South Dakota crown on June 1, with Thompson earning the North Dakota championship three days later. Now, the two teams will meet in a showcase of some of the top class ‘B’ baseball in the region.

“You see both teams win it and then people start tweeting it out and you guys do a good job of covering it. Then it gets that extra storyline and a little more press than what a typical non-conference game would be. What an awesome experience for our guys to be playing in,” Soulis said.

Thursday’s game will livestream on KELOLAND dot com at 5 p.m. Play-by-play will be provided by Grant Sweeter. We’ll have a full preview on the game on KELOLAND News Wednesday night.