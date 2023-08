MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘B’ amateur state baseball tournament began with a doubleheader at Cadwell Park.

Lennox Only One won the first game over Milbank by a score of 12-3. The Firechiefs scored the first three runs of the game, but the Alpacas’ offense exploded for 11 runs in the fifth inning.

The second game saw Lake Norden top Flandreau 1-0. Josh Cleveland drove in the lone run of the game.

Find out more about the state tournament field.